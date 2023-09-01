Win $1,000 Weekdays @ 8a, 10a, 12p, 2p & 5p

Country Cash Grab

You have five opportunities every weekday to score $1,000 with K92.3′s Country Cash Grab presented by Attorney Dan Newlin! The winning starts on Tuesday, September 5th, 2023.

Listen weekdays at 8am, 10am, 12pm, 2pm, and 5pm & we’ll announce a keyword. You have 15 minutes to enter the keyword in the form below. Then, you’re entered for K92.3′s Country Cash Grab, and could score $1,000!

If you receive a call from an unfamiliar or unknown number, answer it as you may be the winner!

For another way to win, make sure to download the K92.3 app!

Computer: Listen now by clicking one of the big, red play buttons on this website. Phone: Download our free app today. Alexa: Listen live at home on your Alexa Devices.

Obie, Chloe & Slater

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/28/23–10/13/23 (excl. 9/4/23). Open to legal US res. in listening area(s) for participating Stations; 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword announcements each weekday at designated listen times on participating Stations, visit participating Station website or mobile app (free), and complete entry form within 15 min. of announcement. Standard msg. and data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry per listen time. This is a nat’l sweepstakes and each prize drawing is conducted from among all eligible entries received from eligible entrants. Odds vary. Station participation may vary. For participating Stations, listen times, prizes, and Official Rules: Click Here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309

©2023 Cox Media Group