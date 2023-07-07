Win $100 To Metro Diner During The O-Town Showdown

Looking for a satisfying meal that won’t break the bank this Summer? Metro Diner has you covered with a dinner menu featuring 12 dishes under $12 that will fulfill any craving like their Classic Cheeseburger! A top five dinner order, this go-to classic features 100% Angus burger, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onions. Served with fries or side of your choice.
Listen to the O-Town Showdown this week (7/10-7/14) at about 7am for your opportunity to win a $100 Metro Diner gift card!
Additional dinner dishes to feast on under $12 include:
- Chicken Caesar Salad: A traditional Caesar salad, but Metro Diner style featuring Buttermilk marinated chicken tenders over a classic Caesar salad with croutons and creamy Caesar dressing. Also available with grilled tenders.
- Spicy Honey Chicken Sandwich: Sweet-meets-savory… with a little kick and big flavor! Sink your teeth into buttermilk marinated chicken dipped in a signature spicy honey sauce, topped with tomato and paired with one side.
- Boneless Wings: Starters make great entrees. Crispy, buttermilk marinated boneless wings tossed in your choice of buffalo, spicy honey, or teriyaki spicy honey. Served with celery sticks and ranch or blue cheese.
- Double Decker BLT: Three slices of toast, loaded with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
To see the full list of all 12 dinner dishes under $12, please visit https://metrodiner.com/diner-digest/12-under-12-dinner/.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. July 10th, 2023 - July 14th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 6:55a and be one of two designated callers at 844-254-9232 to participate in the contest. The first contestant to correctly answer two general trivia questions wins the daily prize. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: $100 Metro Diner gift card. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.
