Win $100 To Metro Diner During The O-Town Showdown

Metro Diner

Looking for a satisfying meal that won’t break the bank this Summer? Metro Diner has you covered with a dinner menu featuring 12 dishes under $12 that will fulfill any craving like their Classic Cheeseburger! A top five dinner order, this go-to classic features 100% Angus burger, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onions. Served with fries or side of your choice.

Listen to the O-Town Showdown this week (7/10-7/14) at about 7am for your opportunity to win a $100 Metro Diner gift card!

Additional dinner dishes to feast on under $12 include:

Chicken Caesar Salad: A traditional Caesar salad, but Metro Diner style featuring Buttermilk marinated chicken tenders over a classic Caesar salad with croutons and creamy Caesar dressing. Also available with grilled tenders.

Spicy Honey Chicken Sandwich: Sweet-meets-savory… with a little kick and big flavor! Sink your teeth into buttermilk marinated chicken dipped in a signature spicy honey sauce, topped with tomato and paired with one side.

Boneless Wings: Starters make great entrees. Crispy, buttermilk marinated boneless wings tossed in your choice of buffalo, spicy honey, or teriyaki spicy honey. Served with celery sticks and ranch or blue cheese.

Double Decker BLT: Three slices of toast, loaded with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

To see the full list of all 12 dinner dishes under $12, please visit https://metrodiner.com/diner-digest/12-under-12-dinner/.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. July 10th, 2023 - July 14th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 6:55a and be one of two designated callers at 844-254-9232 to participate in the contest. The first contestant to correctly answer two general trivia questions wins the daily prize. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: $100 Metro Diner gift card. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group