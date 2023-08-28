cici's pizza

Pumpkin Spice Fall is upon us, which means Cicis Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls are making their seasonal comeback for a limited time only. Drizzled with a sweet pumpkin-y icing and baked to warm buttery perfection, this festive take on our famous sweet treat will have you wishing every season is pumpkin season. Whether paired with your favorite pizza, or enjoyed on their own, Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls are the perfect treat to help you savor the season.

Enter below (8/28-9/17) for your opportunity to win a $100 gift card to Cicis Pizza to try this limited time item.

Visit cicis.com for more information.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. August 28th - September 17th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: $100 Cicis Pizza gift card. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

