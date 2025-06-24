We’re Going Full Throttle with Tickets to Jason Aldean & Mecum Auctions Florida Summer Special

Jason Aldean

Come out to the Mecum Florida Summer Special—a mid‑summer collector‑car celebration packed with 1,500 iconic vehicles, cutting‑edge automobilia, and live Road Art auctions. From early‑morning gate opening to late‑day bidding booms, this is your chance to experience the thrill of high‑octane auctions in Central Florida’s automotive heart.

Enter below for your opportunity to win two tickets to catch Jason Aldean live for his “Full Throttle” tour stop in Tampa on October 3rd, and two one-day tickets for the Mecum Florida Summer Special at Osceola Heritage Park on July 9th - 12th, 2025.

Whether you’re hunting for that dream muscle car, seeking unique gas‑station collectibles, or just craving the roar of engines and vibrant auction floor and camaraderie, this four‑day extravaganza delivers. Don’t miss out—mark your calendar, gather your crew, and gear up for Mecum’s biggest summer event yet!

Quick Details

Dates : July 9–12, 2025

: July 9–12, 2025 Location : Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Ln, Kissimmee, FL 34744 malikroman.pages.dev+7allevents.in+7avaljohnson.pages.dev+7

: Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Ln, Kissimmee, FL 34744 malikroman.pages.dev+7allevents.in+7avaljohnson.pages.dev+7 Gates Open : 8 am daily; Road Art auctions begin 9 am daily instagram.com+11allevents.in+11avaljohnson.pages.dev+11

: 8 am daily; Road Art auctions begin 9 am daily instagram.com+11allevents.in+11avaljohnson.pages.dev+11 Featuring ~1,500 vehicles crossing the block

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/24/25-7/7/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to Mecum Auctions at Osceola Heritage Park 7/9/25-7/12/25 and two tickets to see Jason Aldean in concert at the MID FLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on 10/3/25. ARV = $180. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group