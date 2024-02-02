We’re Giving Away Luke Bryan Tickets





K92.3 Luke Bryan

Just announced! Luke Bryan is bringing his Mind of a Country Boy Tour to Central Florida! He’ll take the stage at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on Saturday, September 14th, 2024. Along with George Birge, Dillon Carmichael and Larry Fleet!

You could score tickets to the show from K92.3! Listen all week (2/5-2/9) at 10am and 4p for your chance to win two tickets to the show.

The general on-sale start on Friday, February 9th at 10am. Click here for details.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/5/24-2/9/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen for cue to call and be designated caller to win. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Luke Bryan live on 9/14/24 at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa. ARV = $57.50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.





