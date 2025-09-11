We’re Celebrating New Music from Jason Aldean & You Could Win Tickets to his Show

Jason Aldean is dropping a new song “How Far Does A Goodbye Go” on Friday, September 12th! Keep listening to K92.3 to hear Jason’s new song!

Plus, you could score two tickets to catch Jason Aldean in concert on October 3rd at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa.

Just head over to @k923orlando on Instagram for your opportunity to win tickets from K92.3!

-LIKE the post

-COMMENT with a heart emoji

-INCLUDE #sweepstakes

NO PURCH. NEC. 9/11/25–9/14/25. Open to FL res. in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. Odds vary. Rules: k923orlando.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

