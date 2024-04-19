Weekend Of Winning – Aquatica Orlando

Aquatica Orlando

Escape to Aquatica Orlando for a new wave of excitement! Discover why Aquatica Orlando is the #1 Outdoor Water Park in America!

Slide into an underwater world on the All-New Tassie’s Underwater Twist, Florida’s most immersive waterslide! Get fully immersed in wave pools and thrilling slides or relax on a lazy river or under a private cabana.

Listen for the keywords this weekend (4/19-4/21) and enter them below for your opportunity to win four tickets to Aquatica Orlando!

Visit aquaticaorlando.com for the best deals and offers on tickets, annual passes, and more!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/19/24-4/21/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen for the keywords during the designated listening time and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Prize: Prize: Four tickets to Aquatica Orlando and a parking pass. ARV = $449.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

