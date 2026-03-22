We Got Your Chance To Win Tickets To Sun n’ Fun Aerospace Expo

Sun n’ Fun Aerospace Expo

SUN ‘n FUN is celebrating the red, white, and blue at 52! From April 14th-19th, you could celebrate America’s 250th birthday at the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus with iconic U.S Air Force Thunderbird, live music, air shows, and much more!

Get ready for an unforgettable experience as world-class airshow performers and military demo teams soar over Lakeland in a high-flying patriotic spectacle.

Enter below for your shot at scoring four tickets to catch to attend the Sun n’ Fun Aerospace Expo!

View the full schedule and plan ahead so you don’t miss a single moment!

For more information or to purchase your tickets, visit FLYSNF.org.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/23/26-4/12/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter online, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four General Admission tickets to attend the Sun n’ Fun Aerospace Expo at the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus from April 14th-19th. ARV = $200. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2026 Cox Media Group