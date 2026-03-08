Watch The Band Perry Live from the Bed of Don Mealey Chevrolet’s Silverado & Meet The Band Perry

Springs & Strings

You plus one could win the ultimate experience at K92.3’s Springs and Strings with The Band Perry presented by Don Mealey Chevrolet!

We’ve got your chance to win K92.3’s Silverado Seats courtesy of Don Mealey Chevrolet. The prize package includes:

Two tickets to K92.3’s Springs and Strings

Early admission to meet The Band Perry

Then, kick back in the flatbed of Don Mealey Chevrolet’s Silverado 3500 HD to watch the show

Cooler stocked with Busch Light

Food truck hook up for dinner

Just head over to @k923orlando on Instagram for your opportunity to win the ultimate night at K92.3’s Springs and Strings! To enter, please make sure to do the following:

-LIKE the post

-COMMENT with a truck emoji

-INCLUDE #sweepstakes

NO PURCH. NEC. 3/8/26 - 3/10/26. Open to FL res. in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 21+. Odds vary. Rules: k923orlando.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group