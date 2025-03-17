Warren Zeiders is Coming to Orlando & You Could Win Tickets

Warren Zeiders

JUST ANNOUNCED! Warren Zeiders is bringing his Relapse, Lies, & Betrayal Tour to Addition Financial Arena on October 31st and K92.3 wants to send you to the show for free!

Listen to Obie, Chloe, and Slater this week (3/18-3/21) at 8:50a for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show! Be ready to dial 1-844-254-9232 when you hear the cue to call.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, March 21st at 10am. Click here for more info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/18/25-3/21/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen during the designated times, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. Up to four (4) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Warren Zeiders at Addition Financial Arena on 10/31/25. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!