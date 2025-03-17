Warren Zeiders is Coming to Orlando & You Could Win Tickets

Warren Zeiders

JUST ANNOUNCED! Warren Zeiders is bringing his Relapse, Lies, & Betrayal Tour to Addition Financial Arena on October 31st and K92.3 wants to send you to the show for free!

Listen to Obie, Chloe, and Slater this week (3/18-3/21) at 8:50a for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show! Be ready to dial 1-844-254-9232 when you hear the cue to call.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, March 21st at 10am. Click here for more info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/18/25-3/21/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen during the designated times, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. Up to four (4) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Warren Zeiders at Addition Financial Arena on 10/31/25. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group