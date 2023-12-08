Tortuga Music Festival VIP Weekend of Winning

Tortuga Music Festival

Lainey Wilson, Hardy and Jason Aldean will be headlining the Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival happening April 5th - 7th, 2024 at Fort Lauderdale Park! Plus, many more of your favorite K92.3 artists will be performing on three stages including Old Dominion, Bailey Zimmerman, Russell Dickerson, Parmalee and the list goes on and on!

Listen for the keywords this weekend (12/8-12/10) and enter them below for your shot at scoring a pair of VIP weekend passes to Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival!

For ticket info, click here.

Fun Fact: Tortuga fans have helped Rock the Ocean raise over $4 million for ocean conservation.

Tortuga 2024

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 12/8/23-12/10/23. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter listen for the keywords this weekend (12/8-12/10) and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two 3-day VIP passes to Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival 4/5/24-4/7/24 at Fort Lauderdale Park . ARV = $3,100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group