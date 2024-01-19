Tito’s Handmade Vodka Ultimate Home Viewing Big Race 2024 Sweepstakes Rules

Tito's Home Viewing Party

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 1/13/24–2/13/24. Open to legal FL residents; 21+. To enter, either (i) locate Sweepstakes QR code at participating locations, scan, and complete entry form (standard data rates apply); or (2) enter on the K92.3 website (www.k923orlando.com). Odds vary. No limit on the number of entries per person.  For participating locations, prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.k923orlando.com/Daytona. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group

