Tim McGraw VIP Experience Weekend of Winning

Tim McGraw

Get ready, K Nation! Tim McGraw is coming to Kia Center for his highly anticipated Standing Room Only Tour ‘24 on March 16th with special guest Carly Pearce and you could win the ultimate VIP meet & greet experience!

Listen for the keywords this weekend (3/8-3/10) and enter them below for your shot to score a pair of premium reserved seats to the show! Plus, access to the VIP lounge before the show AND a meet & greet with Tim McGraw!

Click here for show info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/8/24-3/10/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of premium reserved seats, VIP lounge access, and Tim McGraw meet & greet on 3/16/24 at Kia Center. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group