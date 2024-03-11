Tim McGraw Live This Saturday Night at the Kia Center

Tim McGraw

K92.3 welcomes Tim McGraw to Orlando! He’s going to perform live at the Kia Center this Saturday night (3/16) and you could win two tickets to the show!

Click here to enter for your chance to play K92.3′s $1,000 Minute with Obie, Chloe & Slater weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less.

This week (3/11-3/15), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive two tickets to see Tim McGraw with special guest Carly Pearce in concert!

For more info. on the show, click here.

©2024 Cox Media Group