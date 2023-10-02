Tickets Are On Sale Now For K92.3′s Springs & Strings

Celebrate “Halloween Eve” with K Nation! Tickets are on-sale now for K92.3′s Springs And Strings! We’re heading back to Wekiva Island for a “spooky” intimate acoustic set with George Birge!
Enjoy the music amongst the backdrop of the pristine Wekiva River and surrounding natural landscape. Grab a cold drink or Busch Light, and enjoy delicious food from the Without A Paddle Cafe food truck.
A very limited number of VIP tickets will be available! Perks include: early entry to the venue, reserved seating in the first 3 rows, access to the soundcheck, meet and greet, first Busch Light on the house, and a Wekiva Island koozie.
You must have a ticket to attend, and space is very limited! Purchase your tickets here and don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to see George Birge in an intimate, outdoor setting.
Kayak, canoe, and paddleboard rentals will be available as well!
©2023 Cox Media Group