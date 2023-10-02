Tickets Are On Sale Now For K92.3′s Springs & Strings

Springs and Strings

Celebrate “Halloween Eve” with K Nation! Tickets are on-sale now for K92.3′s Springs And Strings! We’re heading back to Wekiva Island for a “spooky” intimate acoustic set with George Birge!

Enjoy the music amongst the backdrop of the pristine Wekiva River and surrounding natural landscape. Grab a cold drink or Busch Light, and enjoy delicious food from the Without A Paddle Cafe food truck.

A very limited number of VIP tickets will be available! Perks include: early entry to the venue, reserved seating in the first 3 rows, access to the soundcheck, meet and greet, first Busch Light on the house, and a Wekiva Island koozie.

You must have a ticket to attend, and space is very limited! Purchase your tickets here and don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to see George Birge in an intimate, outdoor setting.

K﻿ayak, canoe, and paddleboard rentals will be available as well!

Busch Light

©2023 Cox Media Group