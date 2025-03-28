Thomas Rhett weekend of winning

Thomas Rhett

Are you RHETT-y to see Thomas Rhett with special guests Tucker Wetmore and The Castellows live in concert at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on September 5th? We have your way in for free!

Listen for the keywords this weekend (3/28-3/30) and enter them below for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show!

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/28/25-3/30/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Thomas Rhett at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on 9/5/25. ARV = $97.50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

