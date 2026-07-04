This Week, You Could Win Megan Moroney Tickets + $500 for Tour Merch

Countdown Quiz

Megan Moroney is bringing The Cloud 9 tour to KIA Center on July 16th, 2026, and K92.3 wants to send you to the show for free!

Listen inside the 5pm hour with K92.3’s Countdown Quiz this week (7/6-7/10) for your shot to win a copy of Megan Moroney’s album Cloud 9 on vinyl. Then, you’re qualified for the grand prize of two tickets to the show, a skip the line pass for the merch table and $500 to buy tour merchandise!

Be ready to dial 1-844-254-9232 when you hear the cue to call.

For show info, click here.

Megan Moroney

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/6/26-7/10/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. Be the announced designated caller at 1-844-254-9232 with the correct answer to trivia question to win. K92.3 may take additional callers until the correct answer is given. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Odds vary. Qualifier: One merch item. ARV = $15. Up to five qualifier winners. Grand Prize: One pair of tickets to see Megan Moroney in concert on 7/16/2026 at the KIA Center & $500 to shop for Megan Moroney merchandise at the show. ARV = $700. One grand prize winner will be randomly selected. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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