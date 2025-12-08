This Week, You Could Win Lee Brice Tickets with Melissa

Lee Brice

Just announced! Lee Brice is coming to the Apopka Amphitheater on Friday, March 20th, 2026, and you could score two tickets to the show!

This week, listen to Melissa at 4pm for your opportunity to win! When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-844-254-9232 and be the correct caller to score two tickets to the show.

Tickets go on-sale this Thursday (12/11) at 10am.

However, you can get your tickets early with the pre-sale code K92! The presale code will be active 12/8 at 10a-12/10 at 11:59pm. Click here to purchase tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 12/8/25-12/12/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. Listen for the cue to call, dial 1-844-254-9232 and be the correct designated caller to win. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Lee Brice 3/20/26 at Apopka Amphitheater on 3/20/26. ARV = $40. For full rules,click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

