DON’T USE This Week, You Could Win HARDY Tickets with Obie, Chloe & Slater

Hardy

HARDY is bringing his Country! Country! Tour to the Kia Center this Saturday, April 25th, 2026, and K92.3 has your chance to be there!

Listen this week (4/20-4/24) with Obie, Chloe & Slater at 9am for your last shot to score two tickets to the show for free from K92.3!

For show and ticket info, click here.

Obie, Chloe & Slater

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/20/26-4/24/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. Listen for the cue to call, then dial 1-844-254-9232 and be the correct caller to win. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see HARDY at the Kia Center on April 25th, 2026. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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