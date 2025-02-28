This Week, You Could Win Annual Passes to Walt Disney World Resort from K92.3

Walt Disney World Resort





You don’t need an occasion to enjoy a summer of fun at Walt Disney World Resort. That’s why K92.3 wants to give you the chance to level up your summer vacation by making remarkable memories at The Most Magical Place On Earth.

You could win two Annual Passes to experience worlds where magic is endless and adventures are never forgotten, all in your backyard.

Listen to K92.3 this week (3/17-3/21) at 5pm for your opportunity to win two Walt Disney World Pixie Dust Annual Passes!

Celebrate a summer of magic at Walt Disney World Resort.

Learn More.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/10/25–3/21/25. Open to legal res. of FL in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. To enter. listen to K92.3 weekdays for cue to call, call 1-844-254-9232, and be designated caller. Daily Winner odds vary; Week 1 Grand Prize max. odds 10:1. Add’l info and Official Rules: www.k923orlando.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.





