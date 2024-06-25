Taste! Central Florida - the Region’s Premier Food & Beverage Tasting Event

Taste!

Taste! Central Florida, the region’s premier food and beverage tasting event is back on August 10th at Signia Hilton Orlando at Bonnet Creek to support Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida and Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida.

The event will feature the area’s most accomplished chefs, brewers, wine purveyors and spirit vendors, Taste! Central Florida invites the community to enjoy an evening of tasting portions of signature dishes accompanied by fine wines, craft beers, and specialty cocktails.

This annual celebration of the community’s culinary excellence is a volunteer-driven event with local chefs, brewers and distilleries donating their time, talent and creations to make this event one of the largest fundraisers of the year for Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida and Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida.

For tickets, visit Tastecfl.org.

