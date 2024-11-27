Stuffed full of tickets weekend of winning

2024 Jingle Jam Lineup

Get ready to gobble up tickets to K92.3′s Third Annual Jingle Jam presented by Attorney Dan Newlin all Thanksgiving weekend!

Listen for the keywords this Thanksgiving weekend beginning on Wednesday, November 27th at 5p through Sunday, December 1st and enter them below for your shot to score a pair of tickets to K92.3′s Jingle Jam happening at the Apopka Amphitheater on Sunday, December 8th, 2024!

Don’t miss a night of live music with your favorite K92.3 artists - Russell Dickerson, Mitchell Tenpenny, Warren Zeiders, Bryan Martin, Dylan Marlowe, Matt Stell, Drew Baldridge, Meghan Patrick. Plus, we’re kicking off the party early this year at 2pm with plenty of food trucks to choose from plus ice cold beer and refreshments for a Sunday Funday tailgate party before main stage entertainment starts at 5pm.

CLICK HERE to grab your tickets now.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/27/24-12/1/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to K92.3′s Jingle Jam at Apopka Amphitheater on 12/8/24. ARV = $60. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group