Star Spangled Sanford | Lakefront Fort Mellon Park

Star Spangled Sanford

Grab your lawn chairs or a blanket and come hang with K92.3 at the lakefront for STAR SPANGLED SANFORD on the Riverwalk, along Seminole Boulevard kicking off at 7pm. The kids will really enjoy the Kids Zone, sponsored by Ladies 327, the enormous park playground, and the splash pad in Ft. Mellon Park. Plus, music, food and drink stations, shop the wide variety of vendors and be entertained by live performers along the Riverwalk. The night will end with a spectacular pyrotechnics show choreographed to patriotic music over Lake Monroe at about 9:15 PM.

