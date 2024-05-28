St. Augustine | Ponte Vedra Getaway Weekend of Winning

St. Augustine

You could win a prize package for two to experience St. Augustine | Ponte Vedra!

Listen all weekend for key words to be announced, and then enter them in the contest form below for your opportunity to head experience St. Augustine | Ponte Vedra for 2-nights and 3-days filled with dining, VIP tours, tastings and much more!

The prize package includes:

St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches combine history, Old World charm, sunshine, golf and 42 miles of pristine beaches into an unforgettable vacation getaway. St. Augustine, the nation’s oldest city, offers over 450 years of history for visitors to discover. Ancient, narrow streets lead to the soaring architecture of a by-gone era while a massive fortress continues its more than 300-year guardianship of the town’s star-spangled bay. Nightly ghost tours, historical re-enactments, trendy art galleries, upscale shopping and more than 30 annual events and festivals create excitement and fun with a Mediterranean look and flavor.

Plan your visit at floridashistoriccoast.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/31/24-6/2/24 . Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 21+. To enter, listen for key words to be announced on-air and enter key words in entry form. Complete the Official Entry Form above for your chance to win including key word. Up to one (1) winner will be selected . Odds vary. Prize: 3 day/2 night accommodations at the Hampton Inn & Suites, Vilano Beach. Lodging accommodation will be valid for one year, based on availability and may exclude weekends, holidays and/or special events, $100 dining certificate to The Raintree Restaurant, $100 dining certificate to The Columbia Restaurant, two tickets on the Old Town Trolley Tours, two tickets St. Augustine Farm Zoological Park, two tickets to the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum, two passes for the St. Augustine Pirate Museum, Red Boat Water Tours Cruise for two, on either the Dolphin Odyssey & Sightseeing Tour, OR Sunset Cruise, VIP tastings for two at City Gate Spirits and VIP tour of the St. Augustine Distillery. Terms & conditions on tickets and prize certificates will apply. ARV = $1,200. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804

