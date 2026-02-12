Somewhere on a Beach with Dierks Bentley Weekend of Winning

Florida Strawberry Festival

Dierks Bentley is performing at the Florida Strawberry Festival on Thursday, March 5th, 2026, and K92.3 wants you to win two tickets to the show, as well as a one-night stay at the Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach!

Listen for the keywords this weekend (2/13–2/15) and enter them below for your shot to win!

The Florida Strawberry Festival is an 11-day community event celebrating the strawberry harvest of Eastern Hillsborough County. Each year, over 600,000 visitors enjoy the Festival’s headline entertainment, youth livestock shows, exhibits of commerce and, of course, its strawberry shortcake. The 2026 Florida Strawberry Festival where we’re “Still Growing” will take place February 26 – March 8 in Plant City, Fla. For more information, visit www.flstrawberryfestival.com,

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/13/26-2/15/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Dierks Bentley at the Florida Strawberry Music Fest on March 5th, 2026, and a one-night stay at the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach. ARV = $350. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

