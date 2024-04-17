Sign-up for K92.3′s Newsletter for an Exclusive Way to Win Chris Young Tickets + Meet & Greet





K92.3 Newsletter Exclusive

KNation, we have a K92.3 newsletter exclusive for you!

You could win four tickets to see Chris Young live this Sunday, April 21st for SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival! Plus, reserved seats for the show and passes to meet Chris Young!

CLICK HERE to sign-up for the K92.3 newsletter by 9:59am on Thursday, April 18th, and then be on the look-out for a follow-up K92.3 newsletter exclusive contest for Chris Young & complete entry form by 5pm on Thursday, April 18th!

Only K92.3 newsletter members will have the opportunity to enter for the opportunity to see Chris Young in concert and meet him backstage!

SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival is back with more than 200 mouthwatering options, including all-new items and returning fan-favorites! Savor fresh global cuisine, cocktails, craft beer, and wine. Exquisite flavors, exhilarating coasters, and extraordinary animal encounters. Experience it all at SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival, Thursdays through Sundays.

Check out all of SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Festival concert line up here! To purchase tickets or more information, click here.

*Please note - SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival concerts are included with park admission.

SeaWorld Seven Seas Food Festival









