See Blake Shelton Perform Live at Ole Red

Blake Shelton - Ole Red

Blake Shelton is coming to Ole Red Orlando for an invite only performance on September 29th and K92.3 has your way in!

Enter below (9/18-9/27) for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to see Blake Shelton live at Ole Red Orlando! Must be 21 years of age or older to enter.

Click here for more info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 9/18/23-9/27/23. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 21+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Blake Shelton at Ole Red Orlando on September 29, 2023. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

