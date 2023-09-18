See Blake Shelton Perform Live at Ole Red

Blake Shelton - Ole Red

Blake Shelton is coming to Ole Red Orlando for an invite only performance on September 29th and K92.3 has your way in!

Enter below (9/18-9/27) for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to see Blake Shelton live at Ole Red Orlando! Must be 21 years of age or older to enter.

Click here for more info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 9/18/23-9/27/23. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 21+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Blake Shelton at Ole Red Orlando on September 29, 2023. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!