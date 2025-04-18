‘SeaWorld Seven Seas Food Festival’ Mitchell Tenpenny Weekend of Winning

SeaWorld Seven Seas Food Festival - Mitchell Tenpenny

Whether you’re a foodie or bringing the whole family, savor delectable bites, refreshing wines, vibrant cocktails, and craft brews at SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival! Enjoy your favorite artists live on stage, with concerts every weekend, plus ALL-NEW Friday Night concerts! Exquisite flavors, exhilarating coasters, and extraordinary animal encounters. Experience it all at SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival, now through May 4th.

Listen for the keywords this weekend (4/18-4/20) and enter them below for your opportunity to win two tickets to see Mitchell Tenpenny in concert at SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival on Saturday, April 26th! Plus, reserved seats for the show, passes to meet Mitchell, and a food & beverage sampling lanyard!

Learn more at SeaWorldOrlando.com. Concerts are free with park admission.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/18/25 - 4/20/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for keywords and include in entry form submission above. One (1) winner will be selected. Prize: two tickets to see Mitchell Tenpenny at SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival on 4/26/25, plus reserved seats, meet & greet and a food & beverage sampling lanyard. Odds vary. ARV = $504.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

