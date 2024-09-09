SeaWorld Howl-O-Sprint 5K

SeaWorld Howl-O-Sprint 5K

Get ready to run for your life at SeaWorld’s Inaugural Howl-O-Sprint 5K! This Friday, the 13th, step into the dark side with a nighttime terror run.

Feel your adrenaline surge as you race past haunted coasters and darkened scare zones filled with relentless creatures. Enjoy the post-race horror show with food, fun, and music. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just hoping to outrun the darkness, the Howl-O-Sprint 5K promises an unforgettable race to the finish line.

Register now at HowlOScreamOrlando.com

This event is for mature audiences only. No costumes allowed.

