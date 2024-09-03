Score Tyler Braden tickets this week with Korby

Tyler Braden

Tyler Braden’s Real Friends Tour is making a stop at Tuffy’s Music Box in Sanford on September 20th and you could win tickets to see him perform live!

Listen for the keywords with Korby this week (9/3-9/6) between 7p-8p and enter them below for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show!

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 9/3/24-9/6/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Tyler Braden at Tuffy’s Music Box in Sanford on 9/20/24. ARV = $30. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

