Score Tickets to Springs & Strings With Obie, Chloe & Slater During $1,000 Minute

K92.3’s Springs & Strings is back! This time, country artist Jackson Dean will take the stage for an intimate acoustic performance at Wekiva Island on Thursday, May 29th.

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less for a chance to win $1,000.

This week (5/12-5/16), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive a pair of tickets to K92.3’s Springs & Strings!

Can’t wait to win? Grab your tickets now and join us for live music along the Wekiva River! You can CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

Sponsored by FAIRWINDS Credit Union. Financial Freedom happens here.

$1,000 Minute - Fairwinds Credit Union

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/12/25 - 5/16/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, get the call to play $1,000 Minute. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Prize: Two tickets to K92.3’s Springs & Strings featuring Jackson Dean at Wekiva Island on 5/29/25. Odds vary. ARV = $70. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

