Score Tickets to See Chase Rice Live in Concert

Chase Rice

Chase Rice is making his way to The Peabody Auditorium in Daytona on November 22nd for a live performance and we’re hooking you up!

Enter below for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show!

Can’t wait to win? Click here to purchase tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/8/25-9/30/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Chase Rice at The Peabody Auditorium in Daytona on 11/22/25. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group