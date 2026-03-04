Score Tickets to K92.3’s Springs & Strings This Saturday at Don Mealey Chevrolet - 3/7

K92.3's Springs and Strings

Join the K92.3 promo crew this Saturday, March 7th, from 1p-2p, at Don Mealey Chevrolet, for your chance to win tickets to K92.3’s Springs and Strings starring The Band Perry! We’re giving away a pair of general admission tickets every 15 minutes, so don’t miss your shot! Must be 18 or older to enter and present to win.

K92.3’s Springs and Strings returns with an intimate acoustic performance by The Band Perry in the beautiful outdoors along the Wekiva River, on Thursday, March 12th!

For more info. on K92,3’s Springs and Strings presented by Don Mealey Chevrolet, click here.

Don Mealey Chevrolet is located at 17185 State Rte 50, Clermont, FL 34711.

