Score Tickets to K92.3’s Springs & Strings Starring The Band Perry

The Band Perry

K92.3’s Springs & Strings returns to Wekiva Island, and you could win two tickets to see The Band Perry perform live on Thursday, March 12th!

Enter below between now and 3/11 at 5p for your chance to win!

You could experience an intimate acoustic performance by The Band Perry in the beautiful outdoors along the Wekiva River!

GA gates at 6pm/Performance at 7pm.

Food, beer and drinks will be available for purchase. So, you can grab a Busch Light, kick back and enjoy the show!

A very limited number of VIP tickets will be available! Perks include: early entry to the venue, reserved seating in the best seats in the house, access to the soundcheck, meet and greet with The Band Perry and your first Busch Light on the house (21 and older).

You must have a ticket to attend, and space is very limited! Purchase your tickets here and don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to see The Band Perry.

K﻿ayak, canoe, and paddleboard rentals will be available as well!

Wekiva Island is located at 1014 Miami Springs Drive, Longwood 32779.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/19/26-3/11/26 5pm. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to Springs & Strings at Wekiva Island on 3/12/26. ARV = $70. For full rules,click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

