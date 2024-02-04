Score Tickets To The Daytona 500 For Speedweeks

Speedweeks

2024 Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth is the kickoff to the NASCAR season Wednesday, February 14th through Sunday, February 18th with an action-packed schedule of races across several different racing series at The World Center of Racing.

Listen to K92.3 this week (2/5-2/9) at 12pm with Jay for your chance to win a pair of tickets to a select race and qualify for the grand prize of two tickets to the DAYTONA 500!

Schedule of winning:

Monday, February 5th - two tickets to the DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Presented by Busch Light on Wednesday, February 14th, 2024. Be here as we set the field for Thursday night’s BLUEGREEN VACATIONS DUEL, and to find out who will start NASCAR’s most prestigious event from the front row!

Tuesday, February 6th - two tickets to the Bluegreen Vacations Duel on Thursday, February 15th, 2024. We set the field for the Great American Race with back-to-back battles under the lights at DAYTONA!

Wednesday, February 7th - two tickets to the Fresh From Florida 250 for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series on Friday, February 16th, 2024. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series gets the season started at DAYTONA with a thrilling race that comes down to the final laps!

Thursday, February 8th & Friday, February 9th - two tickets to ARCA Menards Series on Saturday, February 17th, 2024. Get a glimpse of the future stars of of NASCAR as ARCA Menards Series starts its season at The World Center of Racing. Plus, two tickets to the United Rentals 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series NASCAR’s most promising up-and-coming drivers will hop in the cockpit for 300 miles of epic superspeedway racing.

One grand prize winner will also score two tickets to the DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, February 18th, 2024. There are STILL WAYS to be here and witness the DAYTONA 500, in person. Every moment means more here. The energy, excitement, and power of being here live will stay with you for a lifetime.

For ticket information on the 2024 DAYTONA 500 and Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth, log onto www.DAYTONA500.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP. Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on X, Facebook and Instagram for the latest speedway news.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/5/24-2/9/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen for cue to call and be designated caller. One (1) winner will receive two race tickets and qualify for grand prize of two DAYTONA 500 tickets. Odds vary. Prize: (2) tickets to the DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Presented by Busch Light (2/14 Monday winner), (2) tickets to the Bluegreen Vacations Duel At DAYTONA (2/15) Tuesday winner, (2) tickets to the Fresh From Florida 250 (2/16) Wednesday winner, (2) tickets to the United Rentals 300 and Arca Menards Series Doubleheader (2/17) for Thursday and Friday winners. Grand prize: two tickets to the Daytona 500 on 2/18/24 ARV daily prize = $98. ARV grand prize = $200 For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

