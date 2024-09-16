Score Thomas Rhett tickets

Thomas Rhett

JUST ANNOUNCED! Thomas Rhett is bringing his Better in Boots tour to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on September 5th, 2025 with special guests Tucker Wetmore and The Castellows!

Listen this week (9/16-9/20) at 1p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show! You can also enter below for another opportunity to win.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 9/16/24-9/20/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller or complete the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to six (6) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Thomas Rhett at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on 9/5/25. ARV = $97.50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

