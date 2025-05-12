Score Passes to K92.3’s Dylan Scott New Album Listening Party + Tickets to His Show

Dylan Scott

Dylan Scott’s new album ‘Easy Does It’ releases on May 30th, but you could hear the album before anyone with Dylan Scott!

Listen this week (5/12-5/15) at 9a & 4p for your shot to win two passes to the party to hear three unreleased songs from Dylan Scott’s upcoming album, and two tickets to his show at Hard Rock Live on Friday, May 16th!

To purchase tickets to the show, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/12/25-5/15/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen during the designated times, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. Up to eight (8) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two passes to the K92.3 Dylan Scott New Album Listening Party and two tickets to see Dylan Scott at Hard Rock Live on 5/16/25. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group