Score Luke Bryan Tickets this week with Melissa





Luke Bryan

K92.3 presents Luke Bryan at the Kia Center!

You could win two tickets to see him perform live on Friday, June 13th! Just listen this week (2/25-2/28) at 5pm with Melissa and be ready to dial the K contest line at 1-844-254-9232 for your opportunity to win. Plus, you’ll also have another shot to win this weekend with K92.3′s Luke Bryan Weekend of Winning.

Tickets go on-sale this Friday (2/28) at 10am. Click for info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/25/25-2/28/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. Up to four (4) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Luke Bryan at Kia Center on 6/13/25. ARV = $91.50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.









©2025 Cox Media Group