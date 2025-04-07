Score Little Big Town Tickets This Week With Melissa

Little Big Town

JUST ANNOUNCED! Little Big Town is performing live in Tampa later this year with special guest Ashley McBryde and K92.3 is hooking you up with free tickets.

Listen with Melissa this week (4/7-4/11) at 5p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to see Little Big Town’s Summer Tour ‘25 at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on August 22nd!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/7/25 - 4/11/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Prize: Two tickets to see Little Big Town at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on 8/22/25. Odds vary. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

