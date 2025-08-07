Jordan Davis

You could score a Jordan Davis prize pack courtesy of K92.3!

Enter below for your opportunity to win a signed vinyl of his new album Learn The Hard Way, Jordan Davis merch, and a special message from Jordan Davis himself!

To pre-order his new album or purchase merch, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/7/25-8/8/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Signed Jordan Davis album, Jordan Davis merch, message from Jordan Davis. ARV = $30. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group