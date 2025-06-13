Score Four Tickets to the Daytona Tortugas “Bark in the Park” Game

Daytona Tortugas Bark in the Park

Chloe and her dog Millie are throwing out the first pitch at the Daytona Tortugas game on Saturday, June 28th and you could win tickets to the game!

Enter below for your shot to score four tickets to see the Daytona Tortugas take on the Palm Beach Cardinals at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona on June 28th!

It’s Bark in the Park Night which means you can bring your furry friends to the ballpark for a doggone good time! With a $3 Pup Pass, your pup gets access to a night full of dog-friendly activities, treats, and the chance to enjoy the game by your side.

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/13/25-6/25/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: four tickets to the Daytona Tortugas game at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on 6/28/25. ARV = $53.20. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

