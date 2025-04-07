You Could Win Cody Johnson Tickets w/ Obie, Chloe & Slater

Cody Johnson is coming to Orlando, and K92.3 has your free tickets to the show!

Listen with Obie, Chloe & Slater this week (4/7-4/11) at 8:50a for your shot to score two tickets to see Cody Johnson’s Leather Deluxe Tour also featuring Ian Munsick & Drew Baldridge at Kia Center on September 6th. Plus, you’ll qualify for the grand prize upgrade to premium seats! Be ready to dial 1-844-254-9232 when you hear the cue to call.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, April 11th at 10am.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/7/25-4/11/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. Five (5) winners will be selected for a pair of tickets and one (1) grand prize winner will be selected to be upgraded to premium seats. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Cody Johnson at Kia Center on 9/6/25. Grand Prize: Upgrade to two premium seats to see Cody Johnson at Kia Center on 9/6/25. Qualifier ARV = $100. Grand prize ARV = $230. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

