You Could Win Passes to Meet Cody Johnson & Tickets to His Show This Friday Night

Cody Johnson

Cody Johnson is bringing his Leather Deluxe Tour to the Kia Center on September 5th and 6th!

Listen with Obie, Chloe & Slater this week (9/2-9/5) at 9a for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show on Friday, 9/5, plus a meet & greet with Cody Johnson! Be ready to dial 1-844-254-9232 when you hear the cue to call.

For show and ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 9/2/25-9/5/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. Up to four (4) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Cody Johnson at Kia Center on 9/5/25 plus a meet & greet with Cody Johnson on 9/5/25. ARV = $250. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

