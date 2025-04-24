Score 3-Day Passes to Country Thunder

Country Thunder

Country Thunder 2025 is heading to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa May 2nd - 4th with headliners Riley Green, Blake Shelton, and Jelly Roll! The lineup also includes Jake Owen, Ashley McBryde, Ella Langley, Dillon Carmichael, Chayce Beckham, and more.

Enter below for your shot to score a pair of 3-day GA passes to Country Thunder!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/23/25-4/30/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of 3-day GA tickets to Country Thunder at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa May 2nd - 4th. ARV = $655. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group