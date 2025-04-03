Sam Barber Tickets Up For Grabs

Sam Barber

Sam Barber is coming to Orlando, and K92.3 wants to send you to the show for free!

You can enter below for your opportunity to score two tickets to see Sam Barber in concert at The Plaza Live on November 22nd.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 11th at 10am. For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/4/25-11/19/25 online. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Sam Barber on 11/22/25 at The Plaza Live. ARV = $60. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

