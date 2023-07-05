The Salvation Army In Partnership with Icon Park Celebrates Christmas in July

Christmas in July

Join The Salvation Army on Friday July 21 from 6p-9p at Icon Park as they celebrate Christmas in July! Fun for the entire family! This event will kick off The Salvation Army’s Virtual Red Kettles and you can choose to either ride the wheel for free or get a free soda and popcorn. Start your Virtual Red Kettle at the event and choose between a free ride on The Wheel or a free soda and popcorn. Come join in on the fun at Icon Park and participate in the Christmas Scavenger Hunt, Live Christmas Music and more to support The Salvation Army of Orange and Osceola Counties.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!