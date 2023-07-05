The Salvation Army In Partnership with Icon Park Celebrates Christmas in July

Christmas in July

Join The Salvation Army on Friday July 21 from 6p-9p at Icon Park as they celebrate Christmas in July! Fun for the entire family! This event will kick off The Salvation Army’s Virtual Red Kettles and you can choose to either ride the wheel for free or get a free soda and popcorn. Start your Virtual Red Kettle at the event and choose between a free ride on The Wheel or a free soda and popcorn. Come join in on the fun at Icon Park and participate in the Christmas Scavenger Hunt, Live Christmas Music and more to support The Salvation Army of Orange and Osceola Counties.

©2023 Cox Media Group