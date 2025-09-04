Russell Dickerson Weekend of Winning

Russell Dickerson

JUST ANNOUNCED! K92.3 presents Russell Dickerson at Addition Financial Arena on April 25, 2026 and we’re hooking you up with free tickets!

Listen for the keywords this weekend (9/5-9/7) and enter them below for your shot to score tickets to the show.

For show and ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 9/5/25-9/7/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Russell Dickerson at Addition Financial Arena on 4/25/26. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

