Ringling The New Year With Opening Night Tickets

Get ready for The Greatest Show On Earth® at the Kia Center (formerly known as Amway Center) happening January 12th-15th! The reimagined Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® invites children of all ages to a spectacle of superhuman feats, pushing the limits of possibility and thrilling families and fans of all generations.

Enter below (12/26-12/31) for your opportunity to win a family four-pack of tickets to see the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey at the Kia Center opening night on January 12th at 7:30p!

Get closer to the action than ever before. Feel part of the show with an immersive, 360-degree environment and new technology that creates real connections between you and unforgettable performers from all over the world. Witness daring and never-before-seen acts on a highwire, trapeze, bicycle, and much, much more. Come fun, come all!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 12/26/23-12/31/23. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected . Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets to see The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey at the Kia Center on January 12, 2024. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

