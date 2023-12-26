Ringling The New Year With Opening Night Tickets

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey

Get ready for The Greatest Show On Earth® at the Kia Center (formerly known as Amway Center) happening January 12th-15th! The reimagined Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® invites children of all ages to a spectacle of superhuman feats, pushing the limits of possibility and thrilling families and fans of all generations.

Enter below (12/26-12/31) for your opportunity to win a family four-pack of tickets to see the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey at the Kia Center opening night on January 12th at 7:30p!

Get closer to the action than ever before. Feel part of the show with an immersive, 360-degree environment and new technology that creates real connections between you and unforgettable performers from all over the world. Witness daring and never-before-seen acts on a highwire, trapeze, bicycle, and much, much more. Come fun, come all!

To purchase tickets, click here.

