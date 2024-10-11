Recharge Your Cell Phones for Free Courtesy of AdventHealth

AdventHealth Charging Station

Following Hurricane Milton, K92.3 wants to lend a helping hand to Central Floridians still without power. So, we’ve come together with our TV partner WFTV Channel 9 to bring a free cell phone charging station to local communities courtesy of AdventHealth.

Check back here to find out where we’ll be headed throughout Central Florida. We’re hoping to get to as many communities as possible. So, if you are without power or have a family member or friend without power, please let us know by completing the form below.

Following Hurricane Milton, all AdventHealth facilities in Central Florida are fully operational and caring for patients and the community. Visit adventhealth.com for locations.

