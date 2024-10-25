Rascal Flatts weekend of winning

Rascal Flatts

Rascal Flatts is reuniting for the Life Is A Highway Tour to celebrate their 25th anniversary and you could win tickets to see them perform live!

Listen for the keywords this weekend (10/25-10/27) and enter them below for your shot to score a pair of tickets to see Rascal Flatts at the Kia Center on April 4th!

For ticket and show info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/25/24-10/27/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. On-line: One (1) winner will be selected. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Rascal Flatts at Kia Center on 4/4/25. ARV = $51.50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

